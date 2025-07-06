Rabat (Morocco), Jul 6 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar leapt a dozen places upwards in the third round as he added a round of 2-under 71 to move to T-24th place in the International Series Morocco.

Bhullar, a 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, had four birdies against two bogeys to move from T36. His best finish this season in an International Series event has been T-24.

The other Indian in the field to make the cut, Ajeetesh Sandhu (75) was T-65. Sandhu has made two cuts and missed two and his best was T-40 in the Philippines.

Scott Vincent was rewarded for a late birdie on the 17th hole that edged him ahead by one shot at the end of the third round in the USD 2 million International Series Morocco.

Vincent's round was one of only two bogey-free rounds of the day.

At the par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course, the Zimbabwean started the penultimate round leading by two shots, and despite a solid day of ball striking, his putter refused to cooperate.

Vincent made only two birdies in a bogey-free round of two-under par 71 and stayed ahead of the fast-charging Thai Settee Prakongvech (67), who closed with a disappointing bogey.

China's Bobby Bai matched Settee's 67 and took possession of third place on the leaderboard at nine-under par total. The Aussie duo of Jack Buchanan (68) and Maverick Antcliff (72), American Austen Truslow (69) and Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai (71) were in a tie for fourth place.

Nine Indians exited early as the cut fell at 1-over 147.

The nine players missing the cut included Khalin Joshi (74-74), who missed by one shot, Rashid Khan (77-72), S Chikkarangappa (75-75), SSP Chawrasia (74-76), Yuvraj Sandhu (76-74), Rahil Gangjee (75-75) and Viraj Madappa (78-76), Karandeep Kochhar (78-80) and Aman Raj (79-79).

