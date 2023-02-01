Jeddah, Feb 1 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar, the most successful player on the Asian Tour with 10 titles, will lead a strong Indian contingent at the Asian Tour's Saudi International this week.

Bhullar is among the seven Indians in the field.

In a high-profile field that includes Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Harald Varner III, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and Joaquin Niemann, the prominent Indians are Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Kapur, Anirban Lahiri, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Veer Ahlawat.

The field at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club also has the top Asian players, reigning Asian Tour No. 1 Sihwan Kim (US), Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, winner of last year's International Series Order of Merit (OOM), and the top-30 players from the 2022 Asian Tour OOM besides top amateur star Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat.

There are 12 Major winners in the USD5 million tournament.

World No. 4 Cameron Smith is also the reigning Open champion. Australian Smith, winner of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last July, is one of 12 Major winners and eight current Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) top-50 players in the field for the USD5 million bonanza.

Joining Smith are a host of the Major-winning Americans Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson besides European stars Sergio Garcia, Swede Henrik Stenson, and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, each of whom have won one Major each. South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also Major winners, are in the field.

