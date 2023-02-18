Doha (Qatar), Feb 18 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar salvaged his third round with two birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 that kept him in the top-20 going into the final round of the $2.5 million Qatar Masters on Saturday.

Bhullar was lying tied 19th in the Asian Tour event, and was the best Indian on show.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Despite tough conditions and strong winds, Andy Ogletree shot 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and took a five-shot lead ahead of the final day. He is now 8-under for 54 holes and leads overnight leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai (74) by five shots.

Suradit has a 3-under total.

Also Read | IND-W 40/1 in 6 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India Gets Good Start in Powerplay.

Karandeep Kochhar (77) was the next best Indian after Bhullar. Kochhar, with five bogeys and no birdies, was 6-over and tied 34th, the same as Rashid Khan (75) who had four bogeys and just one birdie.

Shiv Kapur (74) was tied 48th, Jeev Milkha Singh (78) was tied 63rd and Jyoti Randhawa, who was in the top-10 after the first round, slipped to 69th as he carded 82 in the third round.

Chapchai Nirat (71) and Ben Leong (73) were tied third at 2-under, while Leong dropped a double on the Par-5 18th.

Hideto Tanihara had an action-packed round with six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his 2-under 70 and he was fifth.

Three players -- Gunn Charoenkul, Alex Ching and Travis Smyth -- were tied seventh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)