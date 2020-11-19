Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu's D Bhuvaneswaran defeated Nazeer by four frames to two in a second round match in the in the Ajay Rastogi Memorial All-India Open Snooker Championship 2020, here on Thursday.

Bhuvaneswaran, the state no.2 in billiards currently, showed his snooker skills as he completed a comfortable win over his opponent.

In first round action, Rizwan (QBC) defeated Bommisetty Lakshmikanth (MUC) by four frames to two while Ram Narayan got past Karthik by a similar margin.

The tournament, the first national level event in the city since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played as per standard operating procedures mandated by the authorities.

Results: Round 2: D Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC) beat Nazeer (QBC) 42.

Round 1: Ram Narayan (MUC) beat Karthik (Red 15) 42; Rizwan (QBC) bt Bommisetty Lakshmikanth (MUC) 42; Rajan (TNBSA) beat Naresh (SP) 41; Manoj Dasarathan (TC) bt Nelson (Snook City) 41.PTI SS

