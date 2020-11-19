NorthEast United will hope for a fresh start to their otherwise dispiriting history in the Indian Super League. NorthEast United FC begin their ISL 2020-21 season against Mumbai City FC on November 21 (Saturday). In six seasons of the ISL, NorthEast United have made it to the knockouts only once and have finished with the wooden spoon twice. Change in coach and also major overhauls in the squad at the end of every season haven’t helped their cause and this season is no different for the Highlanders with the club selling 15 players and signing 19 more in addition to a young Spanish coach in Gerard Nus. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

NorthEast United FC finished ninth in the league last season after winning only twice in 18 matches. They drew eight and lost eight as another disappointing season drew to an end with coach Robert Jarni getting sacked midway through the season and Khalid Jamil taking over as a caretaker coach. Federico Gallego was their only success story last season and the club have added some more big names with Idrissa Sylla being the player to watch out for. Twitter Teams Up with ISL, Launches League and Club-Specific Emojis Ahead of 2020-21 Season.

The Highlanders, apart from their foreign recruits, have also made a number of key domestic signings with Ashutosh Mehta, a two-time I-League winner, a crucial addition to their backline. NorthEast United nearly made the final in 2018-19 before injuries and an away defeat to eventual champions Bengaluru FC ousted them from the semi-finals. They will hope to reach the same stage this season and from there make it an adventure towards the unchartered territory.

NorthEast United FC Key Players

Idrissa Sylla, Dylan Fox, Kwesi Appiah, Ashutosh Mehta, Lalkhawpuimmawia and Suhair PV will be some of the key players for the Highlanders and crucial to their hopes for a good season in ISL 2020-21.

NorthEast United FC Record in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Points Table Finish Final Finish 2014 8th 8th 2015 5th 5th 2016 5th 5th 2017-18 10th 10th 2018-19 4th Semi-Finalists 2019-20 9th 9th

NorthEast United FC Squad for ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

NorthEast United FC Stats

NorthEast United FC have played 98 matches in Indian Super League (ISL) history and won 27 while also losing 42 matches, which is the highest among all clubs. They have drawn 29 matches. The Highlanders have managed to score just 93 goals in six seasons and conceded 127.

NorthEast United FC Most Goals and Appearances

Bartholomew Ogbeche, who currently plays for Mumbai City FC, is the leading goalscorer for NorthEast United FC with 12 goals to his name in just 18 matches while Reagan Singh, who joined Chennaiyin FC, is their most capped player with 68 appearances.

