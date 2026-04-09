Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after a stand at the Wankhede Stadium was named after him on Thursday. Shastri, who has had a distinguished career as a player, commentator, and coach, acknowledged the significance of the moment, calling it a milestone in his lifelong association with Indian cricket. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

Speaking to reporters at the ceremony, Shastri expressed his gratitude and pride over the recognition. "It is a big honour for me. One has to work very hard for this moment. I am very proud, and I thank the Mumbai Cricket Association for it," he said.

Shastri, who has had a distinguished career as a player, commentator, and coach, acknowledged the significance of the moment, calling it a milestone in his lifelong association with Indian cricket.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also dedicated stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji at the Wankhede Stadium, honouring India's most distinguished cricketing figures.

According to the MCA release, the unveiling ceremony was graced by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. MCA President Ajinkya Naik was also present, alongside Apex Council members, office bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity. The decision to honour these legends was approved by the MCA Apex Council at its meeting held in February.

As part of the initiative, the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the Wankhede Stadium was named after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player, leader and coach. Kangaroo Enters Stadium During Brisbane Champions League 2026 Match (See Pic).

In addition, Gate No. 3, Gate No. 5, and Gate No. 6 were unveiled as the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Diana Edulji Gate, and Eknath Solkar Gate, respectively, paying tribute to Mumbai stalwarts who have made a lasting impact on Indian cricket.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik had earlier said, "This ceremony marks a proud moment for Mumbai cricket as we come together on 9th April to honour these iconic figures. The unveiling of the Ravi Shastri Stand, along with the dedication of stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji, reflects our deep respect for their invaluable contributions. We look forward to celebrating their legacy at Wankhede Stadium while inspiring future generations to uphold the same values and strive for greatness." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)