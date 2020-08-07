New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has urged the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) to make arrangements for its players' dues who played in various tournaments organised by the country's cricket governing body.

BCA secretary Aditya Verma in his letter to BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, "Due to Corona the entire world is facing lots of problems mainly financial crisis. Now, I am coming on the main point, BCA is an affiliated unit of BCCI, lot of Jr and Sr men's and women's cricketer of Bihar played Jr and Sr Cricket tournament including Ranji trophy conducted by the BCCI last year but sorry to say, the present office-bearers of BCA did not pay a single paisa to Cricket players of Bihar neither they paid TA, DA, or their match fees."

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains Delay in Signing Borussia Dortmund Winger.

Verma blamed BCA office-bearers for the mismanagement of the fund allocated by the BCCI for the disposal of the players' match fees and other allowances.

"What is the Reason behind this BCCI knows very well. The present body has been divided in several groups. In the month of last September BCCI grant Rs 11 Crore to BCA, Patna in the tenure of COA, very surprisingly the past and present officials of BCA had spent more than 9 crores till today but did not pay TA, DA to single players of Bihar this is disgusting," the letter read.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Enjoys Bike Riding in Ranchi Before Leaving for IPL 2020 in UAE, Fan Captures Video of CSK Captain.

Bihar cricketers coming from diverse family backgrounds are facing problems in times of crisis without their pay.

"Many cricketers belong to an average middle-class family there families also facing a financial crisis due to Corona. My humble request to you to kindly make an arrangement to clear the genuine demand of players who represent the state in the BCCI tournaments. In the meantime, BCCI constitute a committee and direct them to shortlist the participant players list and clear their dues as soon as possible. In the period of COVID-19 it is my kind request to young and energetic Secretary of Indian Cricket Board," Verma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)