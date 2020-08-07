For days now, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United. It is said that the Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has set his eyes on Sancho and are hellbent on getting him on board as he happens to be a perfect fit for the team. However, there has been a lot of delay in signing the Borussia Dortmund winger. Now, Fabrizio Romano, a reliable journalist has explained the delay in signing the cause of the delay and said that the two clubs are in talks with the clubs but it is their transfer fees that happen to be the bone of contention. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Update: Every Transfer Takes its Course, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ahead of Europa League Clash With LASK.

Fabrizio Romano took to social media and wrote, "The clubs are in talks, I can confirm this — I think #mufc and Borussia Dortmund are playing their own games." The Red Devils manager is all set to splurge 108 million for the 20-year-old. However, with the current financial status of the team and the executives at Manchester United have clearly said that the asking price is way too big. Especially with the COVID-19 ruining the finances of the country.

Ole Gunnar Solskjear refused to speak about the transfer and said that they were also looking to improve the squad. "This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course and it is what it is," Solskjaer said. "At the moment I've got no updates for you anyway, so if there is any news we'll update you," he said.

