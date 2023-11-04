Darmstadt (Germany), Nov 4 (AP) Bochum got its first win of the German league season when two goals from Japanese midfielder Takuma Asano gave it a 2-1 victory at Darmstadt.

Asano put Bochum ahead after 25 minutes when he seized on a loose ball inside the box on Friday but Fabian Nürnberger headed an equalizer for the home side two minutes before halftime.

However, Asano rifled a low shot into the net nine minutes into the second half to secure all three points for the visitors.

Adding to Darmstadt's misery, it had Fabian Holland sent off after 70 minutes.

The result lifts Bochum to eight points, one more than Darmstadt. Bochum is in 13th place; Darmstadt is in 15th.

It was the third loss in a row for Darmstadt and follows its 8-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich last weekend. AP

