The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is about to enter the business end stages with more exciting and engaging encounters. In a very crucial encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pakistan will take on New Zealand. This is a very crucial encounter in terms of the semifinal scenario as both teams need a win desperately. New Zealand have lost three back-to-back games after winning four in a stretch. They are still better positioned but a loss here will make the final game a must win for them. Meanwhile. Pakistan have to win this match to survive till the last match. They have to win both the match with good margins and then wait for a slip up of New Zealand and Afghanistan. Babar Azam Purchases Designer Sherwani in India From Sabyasachi Worth 7 Lakh INR for his Wedding: Report.

Pakistan has not been in a great form. Their batting hasn't performed at their potential while the bowling has struggled to sustain pressure. They have managed to return to winning ways but are all set to face big test against the quality of New Zealand. Captain Babar Azam hasn't justified his name yet in the competition and this is the stage where he can really step up. The only positives for them has been Shaheen Shah Afridi staying amongst wickets and Fakhar Zaman making a strong comeback. Yet New Zealand will be a tough opposition to overcome.

For New Zealand, they have been hurt with injury problems. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson has featured in only one game till now. Although Tim Southee has returned to action, Matt Henry is ruled out of the rest of the competition with a hamstring injury. Kyle Jamieson has replaced him in the squad. Lockie Ferguson is also struggling with an injury and so is James Neesham. Williamson was spotted in the net practice today and expected to play against Pakistan although it is yet to be confirmed. PAK vs NZ CWC 2023: New Zealand, Pakistan Desperate For Victory To Remain Alive in Race for Semifinals.

One of the biggest threats which can keep fans away from the exciting action is the rain. According to accuweather, there is chances of rain in the second half of the match and it can interrupted. Although temperature is not expected to cross 27 degree celsius, the humidity is set to rise as the match progresses.