Milan [Italy], February 25 (ANI): Bodø/Glimt produced one of the shock results of the UEFA Champions League this season as the Norwegian side held off a late Inter Milan fightback to secure a historic place in the round of 16, while Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Newcastle United also booked their spots in the knockout stages, according to UEFA Champions League.

Bodø/Glimt made history by advancing to the last 16 for the first time after a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Italy, completing a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Jens Petter Hauge opened the scoring, continuing his impressive run in the competition, and Hakon Evjen added a composed second to give the visitors a commanding lead.

Inter Milan intensified their efforts late on, with Alessandro Bastoni reducing the deficit, but Kjetil Knutsen's men held firm to record a memorable victory against the three-time European champions.

Atletico Madrid also progressed convincingly, defeating Club Brugge 4-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano to complete a 7-4 aggregate win. Alexander Sørloth stole the show with a fine hat-trick, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute after racing onto Jan Oblak's long ball and holding off the defence.

Club Brugge responded through Joel Ordonez's close-range header, but Johnny Cardoso restored Atletico's lead shortly after the restart. Sørloth added two more goals in the second half, including a calm finish from Matteo Ruggeri's cross, ensuring Diego Simeone's side advanced to face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the last 16.

Bayer Leverkusen joined the last-16 line-up after a goalless draw with Olympiacos at the BayArena, completing a 2-0 aggregate win. The hosts kept a fifth clean sheet in seven Champions League matches despite persistent pressure from the Greek side.

Jonas Hofmann went closest before half-time, while Janis Blaswich made key saves after the break and substitute Ernest Poku struck the crossbar. Leverkusen's victory ended a run of six unsuccessful knockout ties, setting up a last-16 meeting with either Arsenal or Bayern Munchen.

Newcastle United also secured their progression after a 3-2 victory over Qarabag in one of the highest-scoring ties in Champions League history. Already holding a 6-1 advantage from the first leg, the Magpies quickly extended their lead with early goals from Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

The second half saw Camilo Duran and Sven Botman exchange strikes within 100 seconds, before Elvin Jafarguliyev converted a rebound following Aaron Ramsdale's save from a penalty. Despite Qarabag's late efforts, Newcastle advanced 9-3 on aggregate and will face either Chelsea or Barcelona in the next round.

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will take place on Friday, confirming the next set of fixtures for Europe's premier club competition. (ANI)

