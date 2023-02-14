Sydney, Feb 14 (AP) Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol on Tuesday said his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn't match.

Usually testing of the B sample confirms the original adverse finding in doping cases.

“I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample,” Bol posted on Twitter.

“My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.”

Sport Integrity Australia later confirmed testing of the B sample by a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory showed an atypical finding, but that in itself is not the same as a negative test result.

“The investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed,” the government-backed agency said in a statement.

“It is not possible to provide a timeframe at this point.”

Bol repeated Tuesday that he's never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a “nightmare.”

Athletics Australia announced last month that Bol had failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old runner's A sample tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO.

“The relief I am feeling is hard to describe.” Bol said after the B sample results returned.

“The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare. I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that.

“To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused."

Bol placed fourth in the 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics and was a silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Richard Ings, the former head of Australia's anti-doping agency, described the differing results from A and B samples as “exceedingly rare.”

“Questions need asking of the lab and how it processed and assessed the A sample," “Ings posted on Twitter. (AP)

