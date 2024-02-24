Rome, Feb 24 (AP) Bologna beat Verona 2-0 at home and moved into fourth place in Serie A.

Bologna's fifth in a row earned its best winning run since 1967.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 2: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs ENG Cricket Match.

Giovanni Fabbian scored the first after 27 minutes on Friday. A corner evaded everyone and when Riccardo Orsolini struck the ball low back across goal, Fabbian was on hand in a crowded box to turn it in.

Remo Freuler doubled the lead with a left-foot volley after 66 minutes. It was the Swiss midfielder's first goal of the season.

Also Read | India vs England, 4th Test 2024 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Verona has gone six games without a victory. It remained third from bottom in the standings. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)