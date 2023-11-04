Bologna (Italy), Nov 4 (AP) Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson scored the only goal of the game as Bologna beat Lazio 1-0 in the Italian league.

Ferguson finished smartly a minute into the second half on Friday to halt Lazio's three-game winning streak and lift Bologna into sixth place in Serie A, two points above Lazio in eighth.

Ferguson's goal was his 10th in the league since signing from Aberdeen in July last year and helped Bologna extend its fine run. It has now lost only one of its last 11 league matches.

Bologna's next game is away at Fiorentina on November 12, while Lazio's next league fixture is a derby against Roma the same day. AP

