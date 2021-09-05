New York, Sep 5 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a three-set win over the pair of Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech of France here.

The 14th seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-3 4-6 6-4 over their unseeded rivals in one hour and 56 minutes on Saturday night.

Bopanna and Dodig converted all three break chances they earned and also saved three of the five breakpoints they faced.

They next face fourth seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain, the Australian Open runners-up this season.

Bopanna is the only Indian player surviving in the tournament as Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina exited the women's doubles after losing their respective first round matches.

Mirza also fell at the first hurdle of the mixed doubles event.

