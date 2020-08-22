Paris, Aug 22 (AP) Nantes was held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man Bordeaux in the first game of the French league season.

Nantes failed to capitalize after Bordeaux midfielder Mehdi Zerkane was sent off after 20 minutes for a crude foul on center half Nicolas Pallois. Bordeaux center back Laurent Koscielny helped the home side's defense hold firm.

Also Read | SKN vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, Caribbean Premier League Match.

These two teams were not supposed to open the campaign, but did so because Marseille's match against Saint-Etienne was postponed after three more positive coronavirus tests at Marseille.

It was the first league game played in France since March 8, after which the remaining matches of the previous season were postponed and then canceled altogether because of the pandemic.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

In Saturday's games, Rennes is at Lille — the sides finished third and fourth last season — and Dijon faces Angers.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are not playing this weekend, because they were involved in Champions League games this week.

PSG takes on Bayern Munich in Sunday's final while Lyon lost 3-0 in the semifinals to Bayern on Wednesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)