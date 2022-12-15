Berlin [Germany], December 15 (ANI): German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to his home nation ermany after serving eight months of his prison sentence in Britain, informed the tennis player's lawyer on Thursday.

As per ESPN, the 55-year-old German, who has been living in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday, following which, he travelled back to Germany.

Also Read | Mohammad Siraj Admits Plan Of Bowling Stump-To-Stump Line Consistently During 1st Test Against Bangladesh at Chittagong.

Becker "has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany," his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said via statement. However, the lawyer did not reveal anything about his location in Germany.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement earlier on Thursday, while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Pursuit To Be Better in Rhythm Helps Find Turn, Feels Kuldeep Yadav.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was sentenced to 30 months of prison back in April for illicitly transferring a large amount of money and hiding assets following his declaration of being bankrupt in 2017.

He was convicted by London's Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, which include removal of property, concealment of debt and two counts of failure to disclose estate.

Becker rose to stardom at the age of 17 when he became the first ever unseeded player to win the singles title in Wimbledon and went on to win it twice, before he called time on his illustrious career in 1999. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)