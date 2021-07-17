Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): India might start as favourites in the upcoming ODI series but Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka feels the two sides are evenly poised for the white-ball leg.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 18 after the series was rescheduled last week.

Shanaka said the visitors' players might have had the Indian Premier League (IPL) experience but some of the young guns lack international exposure which makes both sides equal ahead of the first match.

"Yeah, both teams will start evenly in the ODI series because they got new players coming in. We know they have played IPL but they haven't played international cricket so both teams have even chances," Shanaka said while replying to a query from ANI.

"The experience (of the white-ball series) will be very good as we are playing against one of the top teams in the world. So it will be good to play against India because we can measure where we stand," he added.

Shanaka will captain the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India but in a big blow, SLC confirmed on Friday that Kusal Perera will not be able to take part in the series owing to a right shoulder sprain.

"It's always challenging (captaining and playing amid COVID-19), in international cricket the outside problems (bio-bubble) it all matters. But at the end of the day, we have to go and perform as a team and this is the main concern we all have," said Shanaka.

The Sri Lanka skipper also said that at some stage the hosts will have an edge since India has not played against most of the Lankan players.

"There is a slight advantage because they (Indian team) haven't seen these guys in international cricket, so I feel they have to prepare well for the newcomers," said Shanaka.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29. (ANI)

