New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The World Boxing-led Interim Committee, entrusted with the responsibility of getting Indian boxing back on track, held its first meeting on Monday. The committee took significant decisions aimed at revitalising the grassroots structure and boosting India's medal prospects at upcoming international boxing competitions, according to a release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

On Monday, the committee convened virtually and took concrete decisions that were affecting the functioning of Indian boxing which had meet a deadlock since the beginning of this year. The committee took decisions to immediately rejuvenate the domestic circuit as well as restart the elite boxing system. It was also decided that the selections of coaches and support staff for the Elite Men and Women National Coaching Camps will be actioned with immediate effect.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

World Boxing had set up the Interim Committee under the chairmanship of Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on April 7 to run day to day affairs of the federation and also resolve all issues that are currently ailing the boxing's growth pathway.

Other key decisions that were taken at the meeting including, effective participation of India's budding boxers in the U-15 and U-17 Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan commencing 17th April 2025, also ensuring smooth conduct of the Youth U-19 National Championships with maximum participation and disbursing the REC Scholarship funds to the athletes, which has been pending for last couple of months.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The committee also decided releasing the REC grant for grassroots equipment support to selected and approved academies to strengthen and promote boxing to newer locations in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)