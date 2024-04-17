New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Brazil legend Romario Faria made his shocking return to professional football on Wednesday at the age of 58, according to Goal.com. Earlier in 2009, he retired from football after having a stupendous career.

The 58-year-old had a successful career and won the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 1994 with Brazil. He also starred for Dutch giants PSV and La Liga side Barcelona. In the 1994 World Cup, Romario scored five goals which helped the Selecao to win the prestigious tournament.

In his football career, the Brazilian football legend scored more than 1000 goals which includes friendly matches as well.

According to Goal.com, Romario registered himself as a player for America Football Club. He will also serve as the president of the club where his son Romarinho will play alongside him.

The Brazilian will earn a minimum wage after making his return to football and will donate all his salary to charity.

Romario took to his official Instagram account and said that he wouldn't be competing in the championship but would rather play a few games alongside his son.

"I'm not going to compete in the championship, but rather play a few games for the team of my heart and make another dream come true, playing alongside my son. What do you think?," Romario said.

Currently, America Football Club play in the second division of Brazil's Campeonato Carioca. They are also preparing for the start of a new season, which will begin on May 18. (ANI)

