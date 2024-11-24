Mumbai, November 24: The IPL mega auction will take place from November 24-25 in Jeddah. Let us look at some top West Indies talent in the auction.

1. Shai Hope

Shai Hope (Photo Credit: Twitter/@academy_dinda)

Hope had a decent debut season with Delhi Capitals this year, scoring 183 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.88, with strike rate of 150.00 and the best score of 41. This year, he has 1,095 runs in 44 T20s at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of over 144. He has scored six fifties with best score of 82*.

2. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers (Photo credit: Twitter @tahaaaftabackup)

He had a fine IPL debut season with Lucknow Super Giants last year, making 379 runs at an average of 29.15 and a strike rate of 144.11, with four fifties. His best score is 73. This year in 22 T20s, he has made 670 runs at an average of 31.90, with strike rate of 150.90 and three fifties.

3. Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Last time, Joseph had a poor season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with one wicket at an average of 115.00 and an economy rate of 25.00. This year, he has taken 37 wickets in 31 matches, at an average of over 25 and best figures of 4/19.

4. Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell (Photo Credit: X/@JioCinema)

This power-hitter will be in demand during the auction. So far in 27 IPL matches, he has scored 360 runs at an average of 18.94 and a strike rate of 147.54, with one half-century in 22 innings. He has a T20I century to his name as well and is a reputed name in the T20 circuit, with 1,182 runs in 70 matches this year, with three fifties and a strike rate of 134.47.

5. Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd (Credit: MumbaiIndians Twitter)

Shepherd has some fine outings for Mumbai Indians (MI) this season, having made 595 runs at an aveage of 24.79, with a strike rate of 151.78 and best score of 66*.