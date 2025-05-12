Sao Paulo, May 12 (AP) Brazil's soccer confederation said on Monday it has a deal with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti eyeing the 2026 World Cup and possibly beyond.

The 65-year-old Italian, who is yet to talk about the deal, will be Brazil's first full-time foreign coach in a century.

Ancelotti is still under contract with Madrid until the last round of the Spanish league on May 25. The CBF said in a statement that he will officially take over Brazil the following day.

Brazil's next two fixtures in South American World Cup qualifiying will be at Ecuador on June 5th and five days later against Paraguay in Sao Paulo at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP)

