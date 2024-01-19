London, Jan 19 (AP) Ivan Toney will not only start in his first game back from an eight-month ban for gambling violations, he'll be Brentford's captain.

The 27-year-old striker will take the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Christian Norgaard when Brentford hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday in a Premier League match.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of MBSG vs EBFC Kolkata Derby Match in TV and Score Updates in IST.

Toney this week completed a suspension imposed after he admitted to 232 breaches of the English Football Association's betting rules.

“He will start tomorrow and he will also lead the team out of the tunnel, he will be the captain because Christian is injured,” manager Thomas Frank said Friday at a pre-match press conference.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Qatar, Australia Sit on Top of Group A, B After Posting Wins in Second Round of Group Stage Matches.

Toney on Wednesday celebrated his return by posting a GIF on X, formerly Twitter, that said: “FREE!”

An independent commission said in its report that the suspension could have been longer if not for the diagnosis of a gambling addiction. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)