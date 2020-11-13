Bristol [UK], November 13 (ANI): Bristol City Women's team manager Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Friday.

The club said that Oxtoby has begun a 10-day self-isolation period.

"Following a round of COVID -19 testing, Bristol City Women can confirm that Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive and begun a 10-day self-isolation period as per Public Health England guidelines. The Robins boss will miss the upcoming fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Lewes FC," the club said in a statement.

The Bristol City further stated that Bristol City Men's Academy Manager Gary Probert will come into support the coaching staff while Oxtoby is unable to attend the fixtures.

"The City Manager developed symptoms overnight on Monday, November 9, and began self-isolation on Tuesday as per government guidance. She missed Tuesday's training session and took a remote test, which returned positive on Wednesday," the statement read.

Wishing her team all the best for the upcoming games, Oxtoby said, "I am wishing the girls the best of luck for the two games we have coming up. I am gutted I will not be able to be there and will be in contact and support the team where I can throughout my isolation. I would like to thank the club and the medical team for their support over the last 72 hours."

Moreover, the club said that all other COVID-19 results from the latest round of testing returned negative, including the group of five players who had been in self-isolation since Saturday after one developed symptoms. (ANI)

