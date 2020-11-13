Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus has been a topic of debate ever since reports emerged that the Italian giants are looking to put the Portuguese superstar on sale next summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with the Bainconeri ends in 2022 and with him being already in his late 30s, Juventus are looking to cash in on the former Real Madrid star. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 102nd International Goal During Portugal vs Andorra.

However, a recent report from Diario AS, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus and wants to continue in Turin. The Portuguese captain joined the Italian club in 2018 and -in his first two seasons has been the top-scorer. It is understood that the 35-year-old and his family are well settled in Italy and wants to see out his contract. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Milestone Win With Portugal, Edges Closer to All-Time Goalscoring Record With Strike in 7–0 Win Over Andorra.

Juventus are one of the clubs who have been hit financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and with Cristiano Ronaldo being one of the highest earner’s at the club, the Bianconeri are open to selling him and saving around €600,000-a-week in wages, which will run until the 35-year-old’s contract ends in 2022.

According to reports, several clubs are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo if he becomes available next summer. French giants Paris Saint Germain and record Premier League champions Manchester United are tipped to be the Portuguese’s next destination if he is to part ways with the Italian giants.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 for a transfer fee of €100 million (£90m/$119m) with hopes of winning the Champions League. However, due to underwhelming performances and the former Real Madrid man turning 36 before the end of the season, Italian giants believe that giving the five-time Ballon d’Or a new contract could be risky.

