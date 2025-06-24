Dubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI): South Africa opener Tazmin Brits is at career-best positions in both the ICC Women's T20I and ODI Batting Rankings after a superb run on a tour of the West Indies, as per a media release from the ICC.

The 34-year-old has attained a career-best-equalling sixth position in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings and a career-best 21st position in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings after the latest weekly update.

The Brits finished with 132 runs in the three-match T20I series, including a match-winning 98 not out off 63 balls in the first match, to gain two spots. She reached sixth position for the first time in January last year and held on to the spot for most of the period until November.

Brits have also moved up six positions in the ODI Rankings after a match-winning 101 in the last match of a preceding three-ODI series against the West Indies to help win it 2-1.

The T20I Rankings also saw Brits' team-mate Annerie Dercksen move up in the batting rankings, to 79th from 87th, while left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has progressed six spots to joint-eighth position in the bowling rankings after finishing with three wickets in the series.

For the West Indies, captain Haley Matthews has attained a career-best 770 rating points to reduce the gap with Beth Mooney (794) by five points at the top of the T20I Batting Rankings. Matthews was named the Player of the Series after she scored 147 runs and got two wickets in the three matches.

Chinelle Henry (up three places to 86th) is another West Indies player to gain in the T20I Batting Rankings while leg-spinner Afy Fletcher has moved up three places to 12th with five wickets in the series.

In the ODI Bowling Rankings, South Africa players Marizanne Kappe (up two places to seventh), Mlaba (up three places to 20th), and Masabata Klaas (up six places to joint-37th) have made notable gains, while the West Indies off-spinner Karishma Ramharack has moved up one slot to 25th position. (ANI)

