Manchester [UK], July 26 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he took inspiration from Shane Warne in order to have a revival in his batting.

His remark came as Broad smashed the joint third-fastest fifty in Test cricket for England.

Also Read | Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant go Bat Shopping Ahead of IPL 2020, CSK Vice Captain Shares Video.

Broad went on to play a knock of 62 runs against West Indies in the first innings of the third Test against West Indies.

"Tactically it was the right thing to do and something I've worked on with Peter Moores at Nottinghamshire. He brought me the example of Shane Warne who didn't look particularly pretty at times but hit balls in different areas and was really effective, especially in the 2005 Ashes," cricket.com.au quoted Broad as saying.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 2, Stat Highlights: Kemar Roach Completes 200 Wickets; Stuart Broad Smashes Third Fastest Fifty and Other Records.

"Quite unorthodox, opening up different parts of the field; I looked at that, did a bit of research as to how he went about it, and decided it was a good way for me to go - opening up the offside," he added.

Broad had come out to the middle with England in a spot of bother at 280/8, but his innings allowed the hosts to end up with 369.

"It felt pretty comfortable, having a clear game plan of what to do. Batting is such a frustrating, weird thing. If you'd have told me this morning I'd get 10, I'd be pretty happy, and then you end up getting 60 and start kicking the ground that you've not got 70," Broad said.

"There was a little bit of thought process in the madness, but I did enjoy myself out there," he added.

With the ball in hand, Broad also scalped two wickets and as a result, West Indies ended day two at 137/6.

Along with Broad, James Anderson has also picked up two wickets while Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes have picked up one wicket each.

If England manages to win the ongoing Test, then the side will regain the Wisden Trophy.

On the other hand, if West Indies ends up winning or drawing this match, the side will retain the Wisden Trophy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)