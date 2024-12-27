Wolverhampton (England), Dec 27 (AP) Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been shown a red card for the third time this season.

The Portugal midfielder was sent off against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Thursday after receiving a second yellow in the 47th minute. The score was 0-0 at the time and United went on to lose 2-0 thanks to goals by Matheus Cunha — direct from a corner — and Hwang Hee-chan.

Fernandes previously got red cards in back-to-back games, against Tottenham in the league on Sept. 29 and Porto in the Europa League on Oct. 3. The red card against Spurs was later rescinded.

Against Wolves, Fernandes picked up his first booking for tripping Cunha late in the first half and got his second for a late tackle on Nelson Semedo. (AP)

