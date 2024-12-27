India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Having already won the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies Women, India Women will be looking to perform whitewash as they face visitors in the third and last ODI. The Women in Blue have secured the 2-0 lead thus far. Meanwhile for IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can continue reading. Harleen Deol Reacts After Scoring Maiden One-Day International Century in IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024, Says 'Was Thinking How Happy My Mom Would Be

India Women dished out another superb batting performance and posted 358/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Harleen Deol smashed her maiden century as she scored 115 off 103 balls. Apart from her, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scored 76 and 53 respectively. In response, West Indies Women managed 243 only with Hayley Matthews scoring 106.

When is IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, December 27. The IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs WI-W 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Hails India Women Batters for Strong Display Against West Indies Women in 2nd ODI

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024?

Viacom holds the official broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs WI-W ODI series 2024 in India. Fans in India can watch the IND W vs WI W live telecast of 3rd ODI 2024 on Sports18 channels. For IND W vs WI W 3rd ODI 2024 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024?

JioCinema is the official OTT platform for Viacom18. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024 free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Women in Blue will be looking to clinch the series in this fixture after having won the opening contest handsomely.

