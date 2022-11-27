Brussels, Nov 27 (AP) Police had to seal off parts of the centre of Brussels, deploy water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds following violence during and after Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup.

Dozens of rioters set steps on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.

Also Read | Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP vs GER on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged soccer fans to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.

Morocco's victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.

Also Read | Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CRO vs CAN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

It was not immediately clear how many people were detained during the disturbances. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)