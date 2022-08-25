Tokyo [Japan], August 25 (ANI): Indians are having a splendid day at the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championship as Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also stormed into the quarterfinals.

Commonwealth gold winners took only 35 minutes to secure a win over the pair of J. Bay and L. Molhede in straight sets 21-12 and 21-10. The pair annihilated their Danish opponents and left them stunned by their superior gameplay.

The Indian shuttlers were dominant throughout the match hardly giving any opportunities to the Danish pair.

Given their rich vein of form, the Indian shuttlers were expected to play superbly and the duo have come true to that. Not only are they moving ahead in the tournament but are outplaying their opponents emphatically.

Wins with such huge margins will provide the pair with an extra boost of confidence. They will now look to win their quarterfinals match to continue their incredible run that started last year in Tokyo Olympics, where the pair was able to grab a silver medal.

Earlier the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the next stage of the tournament. Playing on court one, the Indian duo made a sensational comeback after losing the first set to win the match 18-21, 21-15, and 21-16.

Lakshya Sen will later square off against Prannoy HS for a berth in the quarterfinals, while Saina Nehwal will play to book a spot in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

