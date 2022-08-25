There seems to have been another twist in the Frenkie de Jong with Liverpool reportedly interested in signing the midfielder before the transfer window shuts down. The Reds are winless in three games in the Premier League this season and one of the reasons for their woeful performances have been a poor midfield, ravaged by injuries. Their interest in de Jong is justified, considering the fact that he is young and probably has his best years ahead of him. Also because Barcelona are seeking to offload the player before the market shuts. Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong Likes Instagram Post About Casemiro's Arrival at Old Trafford

De Jong has been targetted by Liverpool's rivals Manchester United and Chelsea this summer and they reportedly have become the third English club to show interest in the player. Spanish football outlet Futbol Total have stated that the Reds have made an offer to Barcelona to sign the player. However, things might not be as simple as it looks. Liverpool have offered €71mn for de Jong, which is reportedly way short of what Manchester United had agreed on with Barcelona earlier. It was learnt that de Jong refused a move to United and stay at Barcelona to play Champions League football.

The Dutch player also is locked in a conflict with Barcelona over his unpaid wages. While the Catalans are aiming to sell the player, which would then help them make room for registering new signing Jules Kounde and some potential deadline day buys, de Jong has remained adamant of continuing in Barcelona.

