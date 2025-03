New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Star shuttler Lakshya Sen and the celebrated men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped five places each, leaving no Indian men's representation in the world's top 10, according to the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday.

Lakshya, a former world number 6, slipped to 15th following a series of sub-par performances this season.

Meanwhile, Satwik-Chirag, the former world No. 1 men's doubles pair, fell to 12th from seventh last week. For the Asian Games champions, this marks the first time since November 2021 that they are outside the top 10.

In women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu also dropped one place and is now ranked 16th.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was the only bright spot for India, maintaining a spot in the world's top 10 at ninth.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila achieved a career-high ranking of 19th.

Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty, who reached the semifinals at the Orleans Masters last week, jumped five places to attain a career-best ranking of 43rd. PTI

