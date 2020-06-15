Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | CAB Organises Power Yoga Webinar for Women's U-19 Team

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:19 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | CAB Organises Power Yoga Webinar for Women's U-19 Team

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) To keep the women players both mentally and physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday arranged a power yoga webinar for the state's Under-19 team.

"Yoga is integral to our culture and power yoga is a perfect mix of science and tradition. It has been our continuous effort to keep the players motivated and fit," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics).

"Even if on-field action does not begin CAB is mindful of keeping the players fit in body and mind and this session is part of the ongoing process."

Yoga instructor Suman Bhat, who conducted the webinar, said," It will help players increase flexibility, get relief from anxiety and stress. Our aim is to keep the girls engaged with sports and fitness through various activities during this difficult period."

Also Read | Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can't Stop Thinking About Late Actor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement