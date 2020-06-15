Sports News | CAB Organises Power Yoga Webinar for Women's U-19 Team

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) To keep the women players both mentally and physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday arranged a power yoga webinar for the state's Under-19 team.

"Yoga is integral to our culture and power yoga is a perfect mix of science and tradition. It has been our continuous effort to keep the players motivated and fit," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"Even if on-field action does not begin CAB is mindful of keeping the players fit in body and mind and this session is part of the ongoing process."

Yoga instructor Suman Bhat, who conducted the webinar, said," It will help players increase flexibility, get relief from anxiety and stress. Our aim is to keep the girls engaged with sports and fitness through various activities during this difficult period."

