Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Apex Council on Thursday passed the following resolutions unanimously.

CAB has registered an excess of income over expenditure to the tune of Rs 53.09 crores

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Apologises to His Team After Facing One-Match Ban for Shirtless Celebration After His Late Goal During Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

It was decided that the 29th AGM of the association would be held at ITC Royal Bengal subject to availing of all necessary permissions.

The Council further empowered the office bearers to book an auditorium for the purpose as a backup.

Also Read | Venezuela vs Argentina Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

CAB will appoint a CEO, a Civil Engineer and an Electrical Engineer to professionalise the organisational structure.

CAB will also work out major infrastructure upliftment drive to give a complete facelift to Eden Gardens as well as other grounds and facilities.

The proposed museum will be called Eternal Eden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)