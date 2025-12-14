Adelaide [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Cameron Green acknowledged feeling "a little embarrassed" after his dismissal in the second Ashes Test between Australia and England at Brisbane but stated that he wouldn't hesitate to play just as aggressively if the match situation demands it, as per cricket.com.au.

As Australia closed in on England's first-innings total, Green was bowled by England's pacer Brydon Carse during the night session on day two after he stepped back and missed a full delivery.

Carse had positioned just three fielders on the off-side, with only a mid-off placed in front of point, hinting at a likely series of short-pitched balls aimed at Green.

However, as Green shifted towards the leg-side to create a scoring opportunity in the off-side gaps, Carse surprised him with a well-executed yorker, sending the bails flying.

Green's hesitation to attack the fielders positioned for hook and pull shots was influenced by the deep long-fielding positions at the Gabba, which he described as entirely situational.

"It's very game-dependent. Potentially at Adelaide Oval, with shorter square boundaries, maybe you're looking to take it on more than at the Gabba with really, really long square boundaries. Were the extra runs really crucial at night? Maybe, maybe not," Green said on Sunday as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"It's all those things that you weigh up during an innings to work out what the best thing is for the team. Yeah, it looks quite bad when you get out, you walk off a little bit embarrassed, but I think they're all really great learnings," Green added.

Australia, leading the Ashes 2025-26 by 2-0 already, will face England at the Adelaide Oval in the third Test, scheduled to start on December 17.

Australia squad (third Test only):

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue. (ANI)

