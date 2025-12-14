India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: With the five-match series levelled at 1-1, India national cricket team will be aiming to take the upper hand against the South Africa national cricket team in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 on Sunday. Men in Blue's batting experimentation left everyone puzzled during a chase of 214 in Mullanpur, after a rare flop show from bowlers witnessed South Africa post a massive total. When is IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

South Africa rested Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje in their 51-run win over hosts as part of a rotation policy, while India played an unchanged XI from Cuttack, which won in an emphatic manner, helping the home side take an early 1-0 lead. It will be interesting if team management axes non-performing players or continues to back batters despite repeated failures.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 Date December 14 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on December 14. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025, Cuttack Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barabati Cricket Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2025 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).