Brisbane [Australia], January 19 (ANI): After losing the four-match Test series 2-1 against India on Tuesday, Australia coach Justin Langer said that nothing can be taken for granted and one should not ever underestimate the Indian cricket team.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

Langer also applauded Rishabh Pant for playing a match-winning knock on the final day of the Gabba Test. Pant and Shubman Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia.

"It was an incredible Test series, there is a winner and there is a loser. Test cricket is the winner, it is going to hurt us big time. India deserves full credit, they have been outstanding. We will learn a lot of lessons from this. It is an amazing effort, Pant's innings reminded me of Ben Stokes at Headingley actually. He came in, he was fearless and he will be lauded for that," Langer told 7Cricket.

"Young Shubman Gill also batted well, their young bowling attack kept us under pressure in the whole game. India deserves full credit. You cannot take anything for granted, never ever underestimate the Indians, 1.5 billion [people in India] and you play in the senior team, you have to be really tough. I couldn't appreciate India enough," he added.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

