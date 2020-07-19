Liverpool [UK], July 19 (ANI): Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said he cannot wait to lift the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool, popularly known as 'The Reds' will be lifting the Premier League trophy on Wednesday at the Anfield Stadium after the match against Chelsea.

"We can't wait! Obviously, when we won the Champions League last year you get the trophy in a matter of minutes after the game and then you don't let go of it, so we've had to wait three weeks it will be, but to see Hendo lift the trophy above his head will be emotional," Robertson told Club's official website.

Liverpool has won the Premier League 2019-20 season after a gap of 30 years. In 1989-90, the Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions.

According to Robertson, it will be an emotional moment when skipper Jordan Henderson will lift the trophy, for 19th time in the club's history.

"It will be all the emotions into one, I think. Seeing our captain lift a trophy that has not been at the club for 30 years will bring joy and happiness and everything along with it," Robertson said.

"Of course we would love the fans to be there to enjoy a big celebration against Chelsea but it's not meant to be and we'll try to make the most of it. But the fact that Hendo gets his hands on the trophy is enough for us and we look forward to that game so much, and then we can really celebrate with the trophy in our hands," he added.

It will be the fourth major honour Robertson has held since arriving at the club in the summer of 2017 from Hull City. (ANI)

