Madrid [Spain], April 17 (ANI): Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave the club after the Copa del Rey final on April 26, according to a report by Sky Sports on Thursday.

Ancelotti, who returned to coach Real Madrid in 2021, hinted at doubts over his future after the team was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal. Real lost 2-1 at home and 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, ending their title defence in disappointing fashion.

According to Sky Sports, the 65-year-old's final match in charge will be the Copa del Rey final against arch-rivals Barcelona in Seville. After the game, he is expected to leave the club.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing for a domestic double this season, chasing both the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. They are also set to meet in the upcoming La Liga 'El Clasico', but Ancelotti is not expected to be on the Real Madrid bench for that match.

Sky Sports also reported that Brazil wants to appoint Ancelotti as their new head coach and that he could take up the role before the Spanish domestic season ends.

During his time with Real Madrid, Ancelotti has won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, and two FIFA Club World Cups, among other honours. His first spell with the club was from 2013 to 2015. Since his return in 2021, he has won 11 trophies.

After the defeat to Arsenal, Ancelotti was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "Maybe the club decides to replace me, and maybe it could be this year, or next year when my contract is over."

"But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. That could be tomorrow, 10 days, one month or in one year, but if my contract ends or does not end, I really do not care."

"We have managed the bright side many times, and we have won titles, but we need to manage the dark side too. We need to accept it because over the two games, Arsenal have been better than us."

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon also spoke to Sky Sports News about Ancelotti's future. He said: "Of course, there are many names like Xabi Alonso, who played for Real Madrid. And (Jurgen) Klopp, many in the next days and months will be linked with Real Madrid."

"But I hope that the president will decide to keep Ancelotti. I do not know if he is willing to stay. This bench is very difficult for any coach. It is an obligation to win, which is not possible to do all the time."

"They are talking about Xabi Alonso, but he is still with Leverkusen. I think he extended his contract, so it would not be easy to get him," he added.

Meanwhile, Brazil is hopeful of securing Ancelotti as their next coach. A source told Sky Sports News that a well-known Brazilian businessman, Diego Fernandes, is trying to help with the deal. Though he is not officially connected to the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), Fernandes is believed to be close to Ancelotti. His role is described as "highly strategic."

There is growing pressure within the Brazilian camp to appoint a head coach soon. Brazil has been without a coach since Dorival Junior was sacked in March after a 4-1 loss to Argentina.

Brazil's next matches are in June, against Paraguay and Ecuador, as part of the qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

