Madrid, Jul 9 (AP) A Spanish court on Wednesday sentenced Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to a one-year prison term for tax fraud when he was Real Madrid manager in 2014.

The Madrid court also fined Ancelotti €386,000 ($452,187).

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Ancelotti is the latest in a string of major soccer profiles to face a crackdown by Spanish authorities over unpaid taxes, although none have actually been sent to prison so far.

In Spain a judge can suspend a sentence of less than two years for first-time offenders.

Also Read | New England Revolution vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Neither Brazil's soccer confederation nor Ancelotti's press officer responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Ancelotti is one of soccer's most successful coaches. He is the only coach to have won the Champions League five times, three with Madrid and twice with AC Milan, and the only coach to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)