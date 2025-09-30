Tokyo [Japan], September 30 (ANI): The world number one Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz defeated America's Taylor Fritz to avenge his loss to him in the Laver Cup, capturing the Japan Open title on his debut to get his eighth title of the season on Tuesday.

Just nine days after his loss to Fritz, which snapped his 13-match unbeaten streak, the world number one dominated Fritz, defeating him 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets, capping an incredible debut at the ATP 500 event and securing his career-best 67th season win, continuing a dream season. With over two months left, Alcaraz threatens to outdo his arch-rival Jannik Sinner's tally of 73 wins from last year.

Speaking as quoted by ATP website, Alcaraz said, "It is been my best season so far without a doubt. Eight titles, 10 finals... That shows how hard I have worked just to be able to experience these moments and accomplish my goals. I didn't start the year that good, struggling emotionally, so how I came back from that, I am just really proud of myself, and of all the people around me who have helped me to be in this position."

Since his loss to Sinner at Wimbledon in July, Alcaraz has secured three successive titles in Cincinnati, the US Open and now at Tokyo. This is his 24th tour-level crown, tying with Alexander Zverev for most among men born since 1990.

During the title clash, Fritz took the medical timeout twice to get some treatment on his left thigh and could not contain Alcaraz's firepower in the final. Fritz, though, has boosted his bid to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals, as last year's runners-up have jumped a spot to fifth in the ATP Live Race to Turin.

Alcaraz said that he "enjoyed every second of his ATP debut, except the five minutes he was on the floor with a hurt ankle.

"I enjoyed every single second, [apart from] the five minutes I was on the floor after I hurt my ankle. I am really happy with the level that I played, with everything. Starting the week not good with the ankle, and the way that I came back from that, I am just really happy about it," he said.

Now, Alcaraz leads Fritz 4-1 in their ATP Head-to-Head battle. (ANI)

