UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season when they let in a late winner from Eddie Nketiah at the weekend against Crystal Palace. The Reds fans will feel the result was incoming considering they had not been clinical in plenty of wins so far this campaign. They will hope for a quick return to winning ways when they take on Galatasaray in an away tie this evening. They have defeated Atletico Madrid in their opening game in Europe and back to back wins will help ease their nerves. Opponents Galatasaray on the other hand were beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt and this is a crucial tie for them. Galatasaray versus Liverpool will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Davinson Sanchez and Wilfried Singo will form the centre-back pairing for Galatasaray with Ugurcan Cakir in goal. Lucas Torreira will be tasked with breaking up opposition play and will partner Mario Lemina, who will likely push up. Ilkay Gundogan is the star playmaker for the team and his partnership with Victor Obimhen will be key.

Hugo Eiktike is likely to be given an opportunity ahead of Alexander Isak for this game with Arne Slot hoping his freshness will help the side. Florian Wirtz will play as the no 10 behind him with Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo the preferred choice for the wide attacking role. Ryan Gravenberch will pair up with Curtis Jones in central midfield.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Galatasaray vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Aspmyra Stadion Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Liv (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Galatasaray will lock horns against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Galatasaray vs Liverpool UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Aspmyra Stadion, and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Galatasaray vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Despite that fans in India will not be able to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For Galatasaray vs Liverpool, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Galatasaray vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Galatasaray will play on the break here and try and pick Liverpool when they commit men forward. It will not be easy however with the Reds securing an easy victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).