Toronto, Jul 22 (AP) Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Toronto Masters tournament, a day after Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper withdrew from the hard-court event that begins next week.

Alcaraz said Toronto "comes just too soon for me as I recover after Wimbledon," where he was the runner-up to Sinner on July 13, coming up just short of a third consecutive title at the All England Club.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, July 21: CM Punk Faces-Off Against Gunther, OG Bloodline Members Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Dismantle Paul Heyman’s Faction and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Alcaraz owns five Grand Slam titles, one more than Sinner.

Sinner is ranked No. 1, Alcaraz is No. 2, Draper is No. 5, and 24-time major champion Djokovic is No. 6. AP

Also Read | China Open Badminton 2025: Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Indians in Action and All You Need To Know About The Tournament.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)