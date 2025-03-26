Gurugram, Mar 26 (PTI) Spanish talent and former World No. 2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra guided his team to a commanding 40-under-par win at the Hero Pro-Am event here on Wednesday.

Chacarra had amateurs Arush Sabharwal, Deepkaran Singh and Shon Kipgen as his teammates.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Callum Hill, led his squad to a strong second-place finish at 35-under, with support from Vivek Anand, Pradyumn Tripathi, and Inderjit Singh.

Spain's Ángel Hidalgo and his team, which comprised Narinder Dagar, father of Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar, Sunil Beniwal and Billy Bedi, rounded out the podium at 32-under.

