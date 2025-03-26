OUT! Moeen Ali has struck and he has got the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal! The left-hander attempted a big hit but the bat turned in his hand and he found the fielder in Harshit Rana. Moeen Ali gets a wicket on his KKR debut and the visitors continue to grow more into this contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal c Harshit Rana b Moeen Ali 29(24)
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy gets his revenge! The mystery spinner picks up the wicket of Riyan Parag, who would be gutted to miss out after looking good out there. After hitting a six earlier in the over, he attempted another big hit and got a top-edge with Quinton de Kock taking an excellent catch. Riyan Parag c Quinton de Kock b Varun Chakaravarthy 25(15)
Rajasthan Royals have scored 54/1 in the powerplay with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag both looking good. The two players have found the fence and will now look to stitch a partnership as they eye a big score.
OUT! Vaibhav Arora has provided KKR with the early wicket they were looking for! Sanju Samson made room and attempted to hit it on the off-side but missed the delivery and had his leg-stump castled. A good start this for the young pacer! Sanju Samson b Vaibhav Arora 13(11)
Rajasthan Royals have got a good start with 26 runs coming off three overs. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked good and will aim at maximising the remaining three overs. Meanwhile, KKR eye a wicket.
Rajasthan Royals are off to a fine start with two boundaries coming off the first over bowled by Spencer Johnson. While Yashasvi Jaiswal's four off the first ball was an uncontrolled one, Sanju Samson's boundary off the last delivery was a good shot.
KKR Playing XI vs RR: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun ChakaravarthyImpact subs: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.
RR Playing XI vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma Impact subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka.
Both teams have made changes. While Moeen Ali has replaced Sunil Narine who is unwell, Rajasthan Royals have included Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Kolkata Knight Riders will bowl first in this match. Sunil Narine is not well informs captain Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali has replaced him. A big blow for KKR this. Sunil Narine had scored a century the last time these two teams met.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals are all set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both teams will aim to get off the mark after losing their opening matches in IPL 2025. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were thoroughly outplayed in the IPL 2025 opener by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the Ajinkya Rahane-led side going down by seven wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in the next match, were at the receiving end of carnage unleashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters and despite an inspired effort with the bat, the inaugural IPL winners fell short of the finish line. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RR vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Scorecard
Riyan Parag will take a lot of learnings in what was his first match as a captain in IPL and will bank on home support against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Assam star will be leading his side in front of his home crowd at the Barsapara Stadium and he would want to make this occasion a memorable one. Meanwhile, KKR, the reigning champions would love to prove a point and bounce back from that defeat to RCB. Which team is coming out on top? Stay tuned to find out! RR vs KKR IPL 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali