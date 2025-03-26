Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals are all set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both teams will aim to get off the mark after losing their opening matches in IPL 2025. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were thoroughly outplayed in the IPL 2025 opener by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the Ajinkya Rahane-led side going down by seven wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in the next match, were at the receiving end of carnage unleashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters and despite an inspired effort with the bat, the inaugural IPL winners fell short of the finish line. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RR vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Scorecard

Riyan Parag will take a lot of learnings in what was his first match as a captain in IPL and will bank on home support against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Assam star will be leading his side in front of his home crowd at the Barsapara Stadium and he would want to make this occasion a memorable one. Meanwhile, KKR, the reigning champions would love to prove a point and bounce back from that defeat to RCB. Which team is coming out on top? Stay tuned to find out! RR vs KKR IPL 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali