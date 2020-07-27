Manchester [UK], July 27 (ANI): Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes said that he has nothing against Europa League but everyone knows that the Champions League is the best competition in the world.

His remark comes United defeated Leicester City 2-0 in their final Premier League game to seal a Champions League spot.

Fernandes also said that the time has now come for the side to start winning major trophies.

"Of course, playing the Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special. We deserve to be in the best games, in the best European competition. Nothing against the Europa League, but everyone knows the best competition is the Champions League," the official website of Manchester United quoted Fernandes as saying.

"We trained hard and we worked hard for this moment. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that, but we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club," he added.

Along with Manchester United, Chelsea also managed to seal a Champions League berth on Sunday.

Manchester United would now be seen in action in the Europa League against LASK on August 5.

United leads that contest 5-0 on aggregate and the side looks set to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"Now our focus is on the Europa League because this is a really good trophy and we want to win. I came to Manchester to win trophies. We need to play every game to win. If we go into the Europa League and win every game, we know we'll win the trophy," Fernandes said.

"I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles - more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we'll be really happy," he added.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League 2019-20 standings with 66 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

