Nyon [Switzerland], December 14 (ANI): Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) while last season's winners Bayern Munich will be up against Lazio in the last-16 of the Champions League as the draw was announced on Monday.

Liverpool will compete against RB Leipzig and Manchester City is set to face Borussia Monchengladbach.

The UEFA, in a statement, said the first legs are scheduled for February 16/17 and 23/24, with the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures are as follow:

Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG);

Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER);

Atletico (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG);

Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG);

Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA);

Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA);

Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER);

Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP).

This season's final is slated to be played on May 29 at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul. (ANI)

