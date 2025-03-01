Mumbai, March 1: South Africa will lock horns with England on Saturday in order to book their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the National Stadium in Karachi. Afghanistan shared points with Australia after their game was washed out on Friday, which means they are still in the race for the final four. However, South Africa still holds the advantage with a game in hand and a higher Net Run Rate (NRR). South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

A win against England will be enough to seal the deal for the Proteas. However, their opponents will also be eyeing to close the tournament with a win. England, having lost to Australia and Afghanistan, enters this final group stage fixture following the resignation of their white-ball captain, Jos Buttler.

Recent Form

South Africa: While the Proteas are in the box seat to progress to the final four of the Champions Trophy, it hasn't been all smooth sailing in recent times. Their clash with Australia was washed out and they handled Afghanistan by 107 runs before that. But that victory ended a run of six straight 50-over defeats, dating back to October last year, where they even dropped a game to Ireland.

England: Things have gone from bad to worse for England, carrying their shaky pre-tournament form into the Champions Trophy. Having suffered back-to-back defeats in Lahore, they are out of the running to qualify for the semi-finals. There's no question they've been competitive, but they haven't been able to apply the finishing touch in either match. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

Players in Focus

South Africa: Temba Bavuma

Given England's well-publicised struggles to close out their matches, captaincy will be key for Bavuma and his side. Strategy and field placements could well prove the difference, whether the Proteas end up batting first or chasing. Bavuma, of course, also remains a key pillar of South Africa's batting lineup.

England: Jos Buttler

Staying with the captaincy theme here, the pressure has well and truly been applied to Jos Buttler, who was forced to answer leadership questions after his team's loss to Afghanistan. He's confirmed that England's leadership future will come under the microscope in due time, but either way, he would be desperate to deflate some of that noise by leading with his actions and helping England finish the Champions Trophy on a high.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

