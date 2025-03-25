Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a move that reinforces the World Pickleball League's (WPBL) structured and strategic approach, the league has announced the elevation of Charlotte Whitby-Coles as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Having played a pivotal role in player scouting, management, and relations during WPBL's inaugural season--along with her on-ground expertise--Charlotte was instrumental in ensuring a seamless, world-class sportainment experience in the recently culminated inaugural season, as per a press release from WPBL.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Ticket Booking: How to Purchase Tickets for Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches Online?.

In her new role as COO, she will drive strategy along with overseeing operations, production, and execution, rewarding her contribution. Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of WPBL, said, "Charlotte has brought tremendous value to WPBL, ensuring our first season delivered on its promise of top-tier pickleball action on the court and unmatched entertainment off it. Her career spans multiple fields, including sports and entertainment, with extensive experience in tennis, pickleball, film production, and academia."

"This unique, holistic perspective makes her the ideal choice to lead WPBL to even greater heights. Women make up 40 per cent of the pickleball community of India and throughout the world and are an integral part of the sport. We are committed to integrating more women into every aspect of pickleball, and having Charlotte taking on a leadership role in the WPBL is reflective of how we can achieve this goal and promote the inclusion of women in the sport," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out For in Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Clash, From Shreyas Iyer to Shubman Gill; Check Full List.

As a former tennis player, Charlotte has spent over 17 years running a tennis and pickleball academy in Panchgani, introducing the sport to schools and expanding grassroots participation. She grew up playing tennis in the UK, playing at an U18 national level and college tennis, which has provided her with a strong foundation in competitive sport and athlete management. Her understanding of player management and engagement has been integral in curating a diverse and competitive talent pool for WPBL.

Reflecting on her new role, Charlotte Whitby-Coles said, "I have known Gaurav and Arati for a long time now and we share a great respect for each other as friends and professionals. I have witnessed at close quarters their impressive ability to execute their vision and ideas successfully, and the grand scale of season 1 was a testament to that. The journey so far has been amazing, so the decision to accept this new role was an easy one. I am truly grateful and honoured for the opportunity and trust bestowed upon me and I look forward to working with Gaurav and Arati and the whole team at WPBL to make Season 2 even bigger and better."

WPBL's first season, held in Mumbai from January 24 to February 2, showcased top international talent with Bengaluru Jawans being crowned champions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)